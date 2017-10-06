Green Bancorp (GNBC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Green Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9560680172596 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) opened at 23.50 on Friday. Green Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $870.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNBC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Green Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Green Bancorp

Green Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s subsidiary, Green Bank, N.A., a nationally chartered commercial bank, provided commercial and private banking services primarily to Texas based customers through 22 full service branches in the Houston and Dallas metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) and other markets.

