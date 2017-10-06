Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $20.60 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,911.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,511 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $20,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 261.5% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,107.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.9% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $220.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $280.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.21.

In related news, SVP Randy Johnson sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total transaction of $212,617.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosalie Oreilly Wooten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.87, for a total value of $1,004,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,575,528.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,120 shares of company stock worth $3,684,364 in the last 90 days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ ORLY) traded up 0.26% during trading on Friday, hitting $211.72. The stock had a trading volume of 199,065 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.78. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $286.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 72.22% and a net margin of 12.23%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post $11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

