Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 706,773 Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 706,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,687,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. in the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 45,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE DKL) traded up 0.32% during trading on Friday, reaching $31.20. 5,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $760.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. had a net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 368.38%. Delek Logistics Partners, L.P.’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. will post $2.33 EPS for the current year.

DKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank set a $33.00 target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin purchased 7,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,516,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Delek Logistics Partners, L.P.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products. The Company’s business primarily consists of certain crude oil, intermediate and refined products pipelines and transportation, storage, wholesale marketing, terminaling and offloading assets, which were previously owned, operated or held by Delek US Holdings, Inc (Delek), and assets acquired from unrelated third parties.

