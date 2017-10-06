Gooch & Housego plc (GHH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by N+1 Singer

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at N+1 Singer in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.91) price target on shares of Gooch & Housego plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Gooch & Housego plc (GHH) opened at 1403.00 on Wednesday. Gooch & Housego plc has a 52-week low of GBX 875.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,463.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,361.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,332.14. The company’s market cap is GBX 343.40 million.

Gooch & Housego plc Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC is a United Kingdom-based photonics technology company, which manufactures optical components and systems. The Company provides photonics solutions for industrial, aerospace and defense, life sciences and scientific research applications. It operates through four market sectors: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial and Scientific Research, together with the Corporate cost centre.

