Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Reiterates GBX 285 Price Target for Vodafone Group plc (VOD)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 285 ($3.78) price target on Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research note on Monday, September 4th. UBS AG set a GBX 270 ($3.58) price objective on Vodafone Group plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group plc in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 246.13 ($3.26).

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) opened at 212.15 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 186.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 233.90. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 56.48 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 215.74.

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath bought 246,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £553,659.75 ($734,394.15).

Vodafone Group plc Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

