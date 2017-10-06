Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Reiterates “$85.00” Price Target for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $85.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Vetr upgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.87 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas restated a sell rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) opened at 82.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.74. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $76.05 and a 52 week high of $93.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Exxon Mobil Corporation had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.19%.

In related news, VP Robert Stuart Franklin sold 22,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $1,807,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 231,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,470,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $88,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,918.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 185,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 6.0% in the third quarter. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. now owns 23,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation in the third quarter valued at about $11,189,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 34.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 67,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,887 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

