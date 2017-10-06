Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Lowers Albemarle Corporation (ALB) to Neutral

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Albemarle Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $144.00 price target on Albemarle Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Albemarle Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Albemarle Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle Corporation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

Get Albemarle Corporation alerts:

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) opened at 139.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.88. Albemarle Corporation has a 52-week low of $76.32 and a 52-week high of $140.10.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.50 million. Albemarle Corporation had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post $4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Lowers Albemarle Corporation (ALB) to Neutral” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/goldman-sachs-group-inc-the-lowers-albemarle-corporation-alb-to-neutral.html.

In other Albemarle Corporation news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total value of $1,333,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,089. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Juneau sold 5,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $624,810.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of highly-engineered specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium and Advanced Materials, Bromine Specialties and Refining Solutions. Lithium and Advanced Materials segment consist of two product categories: Lithium and Performance Catalyst Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.