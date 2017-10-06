Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Initiates Coverage on Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS)

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 price objective on Radius Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price objective on Radius Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) traded down 1.2165% during trading on Friday, hitting $38.0119. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,911 shares. The firm’s market cap is $1.65 billion. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Radius Health will post ($5.58) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jesper Hoiland purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $199,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose Carmona purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 469,100 shares of company stock worth $16,328,382 over the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 301,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 98,245.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,070 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, TYMLOS (abaloparatide-SC) injection is developed for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

