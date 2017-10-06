Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 160,410 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 97.1% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 230.2% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total value of $1,045,556.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 854,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,743,365.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.59, for a total value of $754,983.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,128,994.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,868. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. HSBC Holdings plc lowered Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $223.80 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $260.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $243.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.87.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE GS) opened at 246.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.91. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.51 and a 52-week high of $255.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $18.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.74%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

