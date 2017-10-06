Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 925,668 Shares of Olin Corporation (OLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 925,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.19% of Olin Corporation worth $60,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin Corporation by 7,604.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,895,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,967,000 after buying an additional 19,637,387 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Olin Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,740,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Olin Corporation by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 7,098,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin Corporation by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,410,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $473,671,000 after purchasing an additional 878,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Olin Corporation by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,850,000 after purchasing an additional 660,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $756,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,692.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen C. Curley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,214.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,151 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Olin Corporation in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Olin Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Olin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $39.00 target price on shares of Olin Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Olin Corporation (NYSE OLN) opened at 36.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. Olin Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Olin Corporation had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Corporation will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Olin Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.00%.

Olin Corporation Company Profile

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

