Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,175 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of EastGroup Properties worth $66,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) opened at 89.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.85. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.99 and a 52 week high of $91.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.98.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.60. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.02%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in various Sunbelt markets across the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

