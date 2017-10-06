Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 140,629 Shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (BWP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (NYSE:BWP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,806,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,629 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. worth $68,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWP. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. by 347.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 169,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. by 40.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. alerts:

Shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (BWP) opened at 15.22 on Friday. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (NYSE:BWP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. will post $1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BWP. BidaskClub lowered Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 140,629 Shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. (BWP)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/goldman-sachs-group-inc-buys-140629-shares-of-boardwalk-pipeline-partners-l-p-bwp.html.

About Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a limited partnership company. The Company’s business includes integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids, and other hydrocarbons (referred to together as NGLs) pipeline and storage systems. The Company is engaged in the operation of interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, including interstate natural gas pipeline systems located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and its NGLs pipelines and storage facilities in Louisiana and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.