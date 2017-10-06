Global Opportunitie Harrington Acquires 293,000 Shares of BNK Petroleum Inc. (BKX) Stock

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX) insider Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 293,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$90,830.00.

Global Opportunitie Harrington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 26,000 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$8,060.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 1,500 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$480.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 261,000 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$83,520.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 716,500 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$214,950.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 26,500 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$7,950.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 652,500 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$195,750.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 5,500 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$1,595.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 1,000 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$290.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 500 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$120.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Global Opportunitie Harrington bought 193,500 shares of BNK Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$50,310.00.

BNK Petroleum Inc. (BKX) traded down 1.562% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.315. 179,768 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $73.30 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. BNK Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.35.

BNK Petroleum Company Profile

BNK Petroleum Inc is an international energy company. The Company is focused on finding and exploiting unconventional oil and gas resource plays. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada, Poland and Other. The countries included in Other segment are Spain, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

