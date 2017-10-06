Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gladstone Commercial Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.5635913735356 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ GOOD) traded down 1.16% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. 57,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Get Gladstone Commercial Corporation alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/gladstone-commercial-corporation-good-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing primarily office and industrial properties. The Company also makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. As of February 15, 2017, the Company owned 95 properties totaling 10.9 million square feet in 24 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.