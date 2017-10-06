Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,726,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,110,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,570,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,063 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6,595.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,557 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 75.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,549,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ GILD) opened at 83.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $86.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 42.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $6,054,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 51,820 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,404,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 486,819 shares of company stock valued at $39,298,919 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

