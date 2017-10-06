Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ GILD) traded down 1.64% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.14. 5,797,031 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $86.27. The company has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 42.90% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post $8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $1,138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,854.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $6,054,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 486,819 shares of company stock valued at $39,298,919. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 50,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 175,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

