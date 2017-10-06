Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Shares Up -2.9%

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.63. 1,067,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 901,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEVO. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on Gevo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

The firm’s market cap is $10.68 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Gevo had a negative net margin of 108.84% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post ($2.00) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gevo by 22.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,959 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,020 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Gevo by 557.6% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 182,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc (Gevo) is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company. The Company has developed a technology that uses a combination of synthetic biology, metabolic engineering, chemistry and chemical engineering to focus primarily on the production of isobutanol, as well as related products from renewable feedstock.

