Geron Corporation (GERN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Geron is optimistic about the agreement with J&J for its lead pipeline candidate – imetelstat – which provides it a strong partner as well as funds. Imetelstat is being developed for the treatment of myelofibrosis and myelodysplastic syndromes. In 2016, J&J announced unfavorable findings from the planned internal reviews of initial data from the two studies of imetelstat, IMbark and IMerge. However, in April 2017, Geron informed that Janssen has completed the second internal data review of the two studies and as a result of the review, both trials are continuing unmodified. However, Geron's dependence on a single pipeline candidate, imetelstat, raises concerns. Moreover, Geron’s shares underperformed the industry so far this year.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GERN. FBR & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Geron Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Geron Corporation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of Geron Corporation (GERN) traded down 0.86% on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. 883,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The stock’s market capitalization is $366.19 million. Geron Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Geron Corporation had a negative net margin of 433.72% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Geron Corporation will post ($0.18) EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron Corporation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Geron Corporation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,127,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 459,700 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Geron Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron Corporation by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation (Geron) is a biopharmaceutical company, which supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies by Janssen Biotech, Inc (Janssen). The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutic products for oncology. Using its nucleic acid chemistry, Geron designed Imetelstat to be an oligonucleotide that binds with high affinity to the ribonucleic acid (RNA) template of telomerase, thereby directly inhibiting telomerase activity.

