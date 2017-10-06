Genworth Financial’s (GNW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their hold rating on shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

GNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE GNW) traded up 4.89% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,514,306 shares. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company’s market cap is $1.82 billion.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Genworth Financial’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genworth Financial will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 9,605.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,718,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,723,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216,968 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,192,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 7,796,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,753,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,588,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

