Genpact Limited (G) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.34% of Genpact Limited worth $18,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited by 569.8% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited during the first quarter worth $110,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited by 85.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited during the first quarter worth $168,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genpact Limited news, insider Mohit Thukral sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $709,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,102.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8,498,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $244,087,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,358,442 shares of company stock valued at $297,475,276 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Genpact Limited from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Genpact Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Genpact Limited in a report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genpact Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Genpact Limited in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact Limited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE G) opened at 29.26 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06.

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Genpact Limited had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Genpact Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

About Genpact Limited

Genpact Limited is engaged in providing digitally powered business process management and services. The Company is also engaged in designing, transforming and running a combination of processes, as well as providing solutions that combine elements of its service offerings. The Company’s segments include Business process outsourcing and Information technology services.

