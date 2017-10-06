General Motors’ (GM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Instinet

Instinet reissued their buy rating on shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Instinet currently has a $43.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday. Bank of America Corporation raised General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) traded up 2.46% on Tuesday, hitting $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,209,666 shares. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $36.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post $6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $347,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,179. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 192,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $8,034,604.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,080.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 842,901 shares of company stock valued at $31,928,733. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

