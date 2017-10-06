General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Position Increased by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195,397 shares during the period. General Mills comprises 0.7% of Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.78% of General Mills worth $250,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE GIS) opened at 52.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $64.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). General Mills had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.25%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

