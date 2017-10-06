General Growth Properties, Inc. (GGP) Stake Maintained by Williams Jones & Associates LLC

Williams Jones & Associates LLC maintained its stake in General Growth Properties, Inc. (NYSE:GGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Growth Properties were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of General Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

General Growth Properties, Inc. (NYSE:GGP) opened at 21.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.77. General Growth Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. General Growth Properties also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 20,305 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,015% compared to the average volume of 1,821 call options.

General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). General Growth Properties had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Growth Properties, Inc. will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. General Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of General Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Barclays PLC cut their price target on shares of General Growth Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. cut their price target on shares of General Growth Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of General Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of General Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

About General Growth Properties

GGP Inc (GGP), formerly General Growth Properties, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the operation, development and management of retail and other rental properties, primarily regional malls.

