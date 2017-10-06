General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Shares Bought by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 4,560.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,298 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics Corporation were worth $23,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Corporation by 92.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 578,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,300,000 after acquiring an additional 278,394 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in General Dynamics Corporation by 3.3% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in General Dynamics Corporation by 5.8% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 25,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Corporation by 13.4% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Dynamics Corporation by 12.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,274,000 after acquiring an additional 124,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (GD) opened at 213.45 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $148.76 and a 12-month high of $214.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.82.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. General Dynamics Corporation had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 9.63%. General Dynamics Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut General Dynamics Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on General Dynamics Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.12.

About General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

