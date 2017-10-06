Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,243 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakmont Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oakmont Partners LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,401 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $29,121.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,279.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,830 shares of company stock valued at $88,828. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE VZ) traded down 0.83% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,003,740 shares. The firm has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09. Verizon Communications also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 87,567 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 524% compared to the average daily volume of 14,028 call options.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.84 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Verizon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Verizon Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

