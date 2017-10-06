Geller Family Office Services LLC Has $80.15 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Geller Family Office Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 40.9% of Geller Family Office Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Geller Family Office Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $80,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE SPY) opened at 254.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $208.38 and a 52 week high of $254.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.12 and a 200 day moving average of $242.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $1.2346 dividend. This represents a $4.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) boosted their price objective on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

