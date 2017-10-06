Gear Energy Ltd (GXE) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. 144,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 210,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. The stock’s market capitalization is $152.39 million.

In other Gear Energy news, insider Don Gray acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Also, Director John O’connell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total value of C$56,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $438,000 and have sold 294,180 shares valued at $221,731.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company with heavy and light oil production in Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The Company’s properties include Paradise Hill, Wildmere Cummings, Wilson Creek and Hoosier.

