GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) Stake Decreased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 450.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 25,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 53,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 29,878 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 58.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies Inc. alerts:

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) opened at 31.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 720.45 and a beta of 0.97.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post $0.78 EPS for the current year.

GCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GCP Applied Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/gcp-applied-technologies-inc-gcp-stake-decreased-by-veritable-l-p.html.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Construction Chemicals and Specialty Building Materials. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets products to manage performance of Portland cement, and materials based on Portland cement, such as concrete admixtures and cement additives, as well as concrete production management systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.