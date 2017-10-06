ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Garrison Capital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. National Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Garrison Capital in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Get Garrison Capital Inc. alerts:

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) traded down 0.7850% on Monday, reaching $8.4432. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,896 shares. Garrison Capital has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 million. Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Equities analysts predict that Garrison Capital will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/garrison-capital-inc-gars-upgraded-to-buy-by-valuengine.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

In other Garrison Capital news, CFO Brian S. Chase bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,190 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Garrison Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Garrison Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Caxton Corp grew its holdings in Garrison Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 68,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Garrison Capital by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Garrison Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc is a managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA, of certain amount.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Garrison Capital Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrison Capital Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.