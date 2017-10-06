Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 733 ($9.72) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.62) target price on shares of Gamma Communications PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of Gamma Communications PLC (LON:GAMA) opened at 570.00 on Monday. Gamma Communications PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 437.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 670.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 613.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 587.68. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 525.76 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

In other news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 32,000 shares of Gamma Communications PLC stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.69), for a total value of £185,600 ($246,186.50). Insiders sold a total of 119,500 shares of company stock worth $71,744,000 over the last ninety days.

Gamma Communications PLC

Gamma Communications plc (Gamma) is a provider of cloud communication services. The Company has two main operating segments: Indirect and Direct. The Indirect division sells Gamma’s traditional and growth products to channel partners. The Direct sells Gamma’s traditional and growth products to end users in the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), Enterprise and public sectors together with an associated service wrap.

