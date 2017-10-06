GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Holds Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. maintained its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,625,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after buying an additional 276,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International Inc. alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $273,412.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $286,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ MDLZ) opened at 41.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post $2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/gabelli-co-investment-advisers-inc-holds-holdings-in-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz.html.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.