G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) Position Trimmed by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,071 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 19,882.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,643,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,528,000 after buying an additional 5,614,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 74.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,574,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,077,000 after buying an additional 2,383,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. during the second quarter worth about $23,202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 30.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,997,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,719,000 after buying an additional 461,131 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 325,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group, LTD. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) opened at 28.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $32.98.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group, LTD. news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $1,478,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 269,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,336.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,682,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

