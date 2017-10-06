FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. Reduced by Analyst (FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Analysts at FBR & Co reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. FBR & Co analyst B. Crockett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.24. FBR & Co has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.20). Cedar Fair, L.P. had a return on equity of 1,048.17% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. in a report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) traded down 0.30% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.92. 53,844 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.48. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $56.23 and a 12 month high of $72.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,274,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 625,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,446,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cedar Fair, L.P. news, Director Thomas Klein bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $462,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,604.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew A. Ouimet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,615.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,100 shares of company stock worth $957,099 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Cedar Fair, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.30%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. is an operator of regional amusement parks. The Company operates within a segment of amusement/water parks with accompanying resort facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned approximately 11 amusement parks, two separately gated outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and five hotels.

