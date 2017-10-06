FY2017 Earnings Forecast for Pentair PLC. Issued By Jefferies Group (PNR)

Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) – Jefferies Group increased their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pentair PLC. in a report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Bohra now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.49. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Pentair PLC.’s FY2018 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Pentair PLC. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

PNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pentair PLC. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair PLC. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Pentair PLC. (NYSE PNR) opened at 69.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.47. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.41. Pentair PLC. has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $70.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Pentair PLC.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

In other Pentair PLC. news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $348,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pentair PLC. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 629,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Pentair PLC. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pentair PLC. by 1,577.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,564,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,001,000 after buying an additional 10,874,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pentair PLC. by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair PLC. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,016,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

