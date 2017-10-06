FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) Expected to Post FY2017 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings issued their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst C. Rusch expects that the energy company will earn ($1.22) per share for the year. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get FuelCell Energy Inc. alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FCEL. Cowen and Company dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/fuelcell-energy-inc-fcel-expected-to-post-fy2017-earnings-of-1-22-per-share.html.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) opened at 2.26 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The company’s market capitalization is $138.96 million.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 78.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 65,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 207,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 155,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

Fuelcell Energy, Inc delivers fuel cell power solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining fuel cell power solutions. The Company also provides turnkey power generation solutions to the customers, including power plant installation, operations and maintenance.

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.