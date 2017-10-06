FRP Holdings (FRPH) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.07

News headlines about FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FRP Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.5653345669269 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of FRP Holdings (NASDAQ FRPH) traded down 2.46% on Friday, reaching $43.55. 22,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $435.59 million, a P/E ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 0.53. FRP Holdings has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82.

FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. FRP Holdings had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that FRP Holdings will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of FRP Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th.

In other FRP Holdings news, VP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $133,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $133,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $91,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in various real estate businesses. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, FRP Maryland, Inc, FRP Development Corp. and Florida Rock Properties, Inc The segments of the Company include leasing and management of warehouse and office building owned by the Company (the Asset Management Segment), leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company (the Mining Royalty Lands Segment) and real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for warehouse and office buildings (the Land Development and Construction Segment).

