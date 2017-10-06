Shares of Freshii Inc (TSE:FRII) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.28 and last traded at C$5.47, with a volume of 182,269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRII shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Freshii from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Freshii from C$16.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Freshii from C$16.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Freshii from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freshii currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The company’s market capitalization is $166.73 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Freshii Inc (FRII) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.28” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/freshii-inc-frii-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-5-28.html.

About Freshii

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.