Freshii Inc (FRII) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.28

Shares of Freshii Inc (TSE:FRII) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.28 and last traded at C$5.47, with a volume of 182,269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.37.
A number of analysts have issued reports on FRII shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Freshii from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Freshii from C$16.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Freshii from C$16.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Freshii from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freshii currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.83.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The company’s market capitalization is $166.73 million.
About Freshii
