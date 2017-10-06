Fred Alger Management Inc. Raises Stake in Inogen, Inc (INGN)

Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,702 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Inogen worth $15,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Inogen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Inogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Inogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,432,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at $798,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Scribner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.21, for a total value of $235,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,316.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their price target on Inogen to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Shares of Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) opened at 93.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16 and a beta of 0.99. Inogen, Inc has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $105.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.97.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Inogen had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inogen, Inc will post $1.21 EPS for the current year.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The Company’s Inogen One systems concentrate the air around the patient to offer a single source of supplemental oxygen anytime, anywhere with a portable device.

