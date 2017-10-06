Fred Alger Management Inc. Has $8.12 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Fred Alger Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 160.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9,085.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley bought 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.76 per share, for a total transaction of $303,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,485.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 18,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $2,793,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,734 shares of company stock worth $23,436,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) opened at 157.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.45 and a 1-year high of $173.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 473.46%. The company had revenue of $508.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post $3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 14th. CL King upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes products and provides services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. The Company also sells a line of portable electrolytes and blood gas analyzers for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market.

