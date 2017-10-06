Fred Alger Management Inc. Grows Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)

Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,488 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of NetScout Systems worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) opened at 32.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 165.99 and a beta of 1.60. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post $2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

