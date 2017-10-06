Fred Alger Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Heska Corporation (HSKA)

Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,647 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of Heska Corporation worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heska Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Heska Corporation by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Heska Corporation by 1,306.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Heska Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heska Corporation by 411.2% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Heska Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Aegis raised their price objective on Heska Corporation from $114.50 to $129.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Heska Corporation in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Heska Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.83.

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) opened at 96.68 on Friday. Heska Corporation has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $115.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.61 million, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Heska Corporation had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $34.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Heska Corporation will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Mcmahon sold 2,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $263,851.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Wisnewski sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $84,323.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,895,631.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heska Corporation Profile

Heska Corporation sells veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. The Company operates through two segments: Core Companion Animal Health (CCA) and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products (OVP). The CCA segment includes, primarily for canine and feline use, blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings, such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products.

