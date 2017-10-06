Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (LNCE)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNCE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNCE. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Snyder’s-Lance during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Snyder’s-Lance by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Snyder’s-Lance during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Snyder’s-Lance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 280,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,429 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Snyder’s-Lance by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 74,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Snyder's-Lance Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNCE shares. TheStreet upgraded Snyder’s-Lance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Snyder’s-Lance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Snyder’s-Lance in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $44.00 price target on Snyder’s-Lance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Snyder’s-Lance in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snyder’s-Lance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In related news, Director Isaiah Tidwell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $56,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Warehime purchased 18,839 shares of Snyder’s-Lance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.24 per share, for a total transaction of $701,564.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (NASDAQ LNCE) opened at 38.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Snyder’s-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Snyder’s-Lance had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Snyder’s-Lance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. will post $1.15 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/franklin-resources-inc-purchases-new-holdings-in-snyders-lance-inc-lnce.html.

Snyder’s-Lance Company Profile

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc is a snack food company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products. Its products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, kettle cooked chips, pretzel crackers, cookies, potato chips, tortilla chips, restaurant style crackers, popcorn, nuts and other salty snacks.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Snyder's-Lance Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snyder's-Lance Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.