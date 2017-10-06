Franklin Resources Inc. Has $142,000 Stake in Pandora Media, Inc. (P)

Franklin Resources Inc. continued to hold its stake in Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,892 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pandora Media were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Pandora Media by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 559,262 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pandora Media during the 2nd quarter worth $3,141,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Pandora Media during the 2nd quarter worth $10,047,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pandora Media during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Pandora Media during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on P shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Pandora Media from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 target price on Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.76.

Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE P) opened at 7.86 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.91 billion. Pandora Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 39.90% and a negative return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $376.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pandora Media, Inc. will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO John Trimble sold 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $88,805.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Gerbitz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 335,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,962.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,366 shares of company stock worth $564,822 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Pandora Media Profile

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

