Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (FSB) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Financial Network from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered Franklin Financial Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Franklin Financial Network from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Franklin Financial Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network (FSB) traded down 0.43% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 70,328 shares. Franklin Financial Network has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $460.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.63 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 23.50%. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post $2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSB. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 47.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 98.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 27.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank (the Bank), a commercial bank, the Company provides a range of banking and related financial services. The Company focuses on the provision of services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals.

