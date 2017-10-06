Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) SVP William H. Katherman Sells 18,580 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) SVP William H. Katherman sold 18,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $780,545.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ FOXF) traded down 0.746% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.225. 174,199 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.580 and a beta of 0.70. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Fox Factory Holding Corp. had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post $1.50 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 39.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 64.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 191,810 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 16.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 27.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 18.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory Holding Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

About Fox Factory Holding Corp.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is engaged in the manufacturing, sale and service of ride dynamics products. The Company’s products fall into two categories: bikes, and powered vehicles, including side-by-sides, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

