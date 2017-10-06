Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Shares Up 5.2%

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $43.85. 672,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 342,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America Corporation lifted their price target on Fox Factory Holding Corp. from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory Holding Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Fox Factory Holding Corp. had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory Holding Corp. news, SVP William H. Katherman sold 18,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $780,545.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William H. Katherman sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $87,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,288. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 76.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 7.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is engaged in the manufacturing, sale and service of ride dynamics products. The Company’s products fall into two categories: bikes, and powered vehicles, including side-by-sides, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

