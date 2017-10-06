Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,459,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 704,986 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.07% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation worth $148,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) opened at 23.81 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $2.14 billion. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Mack-Cali Realty Corporation had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $162.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

CLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services.

