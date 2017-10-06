Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) SVP Karyl H. Lauder Sells 28,173 Shares

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) SVP Karyl H. Lauder sold 28,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $523,736.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) traded up 0.187% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.735. The stock had a trading volume of 278,213 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.684 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.00.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $926.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 13,803.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343,537 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,441,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 400,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,781,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,216,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,529 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. BidaskClub raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment produces fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas and snack cakes sold primarily by a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers in the areas of the United States: East, South, Southwest, California, and select markets in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Nevada, and Colorado.

