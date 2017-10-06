Flinton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Spirit Airlines worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 7,002.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,575 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $16,711,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $16,146,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $16,146,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 127.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 500,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/flinton-capital-management-llc-trims-holdings-in-spirit-airlines-inc-save.html.

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) traded up 0.810% on Friday, hitting $35.475. 312,370 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.283 and a beta of 0.66. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $60.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Spirit Airlines had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $701.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SAVE. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $168,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.