Flinton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,512 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Flinton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Zell acquired 805,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.43 per share, with a total value of $70,410,264.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) traded down 0.84% during trading on Friday, reaching $85.98. 28,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $90.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.80 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 97.02%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

